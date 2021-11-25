STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC directs MHA to provide two additional CRPF companies for 'free and fair' Tripura Municipal polls

The bench directed the DGP and Tripura Home Secretary to immediately review the security arrangements during the municipal polls and make requisition to MHA for additional CAPF, if required.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections, in Agartala

People wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections, in Agartala. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to provide two additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to secure every polling booth during the Tripura municipal polls.

The opposition Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) in the state told a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath that since the polling started in the morning, its candidates and supporters are not allegedly allowed to cast their votes and there is a serious breach of law and order.

The bench directed the DGP and Tripura Home Secretary to immediately review the security arrangements during the municipal polls and make requisition to MHA for additional CAPF, if required.

​READ EDITORIAL | Vindictiveness and abuses of state power in Tripura

Each company of CAPF has 100 troops.

It directed the Tripura State Election Commissioner (SEC), DGP and home secretary to ensure polling booths are manned by sufficient CAPF personnel to ensure free and fair elections and every polling official can take help of those personnel, if any exigency arises.

The bench noted that since the state government has submitted before the high court that there is no coverage of CCTV cameras in polling booths, it is allowing unhindered access of print and electronic media during the civic polls.

It clarified that CAPF personnel will remain deployed in securing the ballot boxes till counting of votes on November 28.

ALSO READ | Tit-for-tat? Kolkata Police serves notice to OSD to Tripura Chief Minister

On November 23, the top court had refused the TMC's plea for postponing of municipal elections in Tripura and said it is an "extreme recourse" and last resort to do in a democracy and passed a slew of directions to the state police to ensure free and fair elections.

The top court was hearing a plea of TMC and intervention application of CPI (M) seeking direction to the Tripura government and other officials for ensuring free and fair elections in the Municipal polls.

Polling began in the morning at 770 booths of Tripura civic polls and the counting of votes will be held on November 28.

TAGS
Central Armed Police Forces Supreme Court MHA Home Affairs Tripura Municipal polls
