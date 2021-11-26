STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Graft charges against Deshmukh: Commission asks Param Bir Singh to appear before it on Monday

The lawyer said Singh was ready to appear on Saturday, but the commission directed him to remain present before it on Monday instead.

Published: 26th November 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A single-member commission probing the allegations of corruption levelled by senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday directed Singh to appear before it on November 29.

Justice K U Chandiwal commission, formed in March this year to probe the allegations against Deshmukh, an NCP leader, gave the direction to the former Mumbai police commissioner.

On Thursday, the commission had warned that if Singh did not appear before it, he would face execution of the bailable warrant issued against him earlier.

As the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Singh's lawyer told the commission that the senior IPS officer won't be able to appear during the day as he is in Thane in connection with a case registered against him.

The lawyer said Singh was ready to appear on Saturday, but the commission directed him to remain present before it on Monday instead.

Earlier, the commission had fined Singh on multiple times for failing to appear before it.

Also, a bailable warrant had also been issued against him by the commission.

The former Mumbai police commissioner, declared absconding by a court, appeared before the Mumbai police's crime branch on Thursday to record statement in an extortion case registered against him.

The IPS officer is facing several cases of extortion cases in Maharashtra, including two in Thane city.

Singh has not reported to work since May this year, following his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner and his subsequent allegations of corruption against Deshmukh, who was then home minister.

Singh was transferred after Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Param Bir Singh Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp