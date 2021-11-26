STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former top cop Param Bir Singh appears before Thane police to join probe in extortion case

Singh reached the Thane Nagar police station along with his lawyer around 10:30 am and the probe team is likely to record his statement.

Published: 26th November 2021

Senior Maharashtra IPS officer Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer Param Bir Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday appeared before the police officials in neighbouring Thane in connection with the investigation into an extortion case registered against him there, sources said.

Singh reached the Thane Nagar police station along with his lawyer around 10:30 am, they said. The probe team is likely to record his statement, the sources said, adding that zonal DCP Avinash Ambure was present at the police station.

ALSO READ| Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh moves court, seeks cancellation of order declaring him 'absconder'

The extortion case against Singh and 28 others, including six police officers, was registered by the Thane police on the basis of a complaint lodged by builder Ketan Tanna in July this year. A non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh in the case.

Singh, who was recently declared an absconder by a court, arrived in Mumbai on Thursday after remaining incommunicado for several months. After his arrival, he was questioned for seven hours by the Mumbai police's crime branch in a separate extortion case. Singh is facing a total of five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ| Mumbai crime branch grills ex-CP Parambir Singh for seven hours

He had been shunted out as Mumbai's top cop earlier this year after police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The Supreme Court granted Singh protection from arrest a few days ago.

