Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition leaders

Published: 29th November 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament

Parliament (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Monday, the first day of the Winter session, amid protests by Opposition members seeking to raise seeking to raise various issues.

Only one question was taken up during Question Hour before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings.

Birla appealed to Opposition members seeking to raise issues to not disrupt the proceedings, saying it was the first day of the Winter session.

As soon as the House met for the day, two new members -- Congress' Pratibha Singh and BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil -- took oath.

​ALSO READ | Government ready to answer all questions, debate any issue in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

While Singh represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh), Patil has been elected from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

Obituary references were also made for eight former members -- B Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik.

The House stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

