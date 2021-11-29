STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government ready to answer all questions, debate any issue in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi asked the Opposition to maintain decorum during the proceedings. He said that the 'citizens of the country want a productive session.'

Published: 29th November 2021 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to media before the commencement of the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media outside Lok Sabha, ahead of the winter session of Parliament, said that his government was ready to debate and answer all matters in the session.

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future", the Prime Minister said on Monday morning.

PM Modi asked the Opposition to maintain decorum during the proceedings. He said that the "citizens of the country want a productive session."

Twenty-six new bills are on the agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

PM Modi also said that the country should be on alert in view of the new Covid variant 'Omicron'.

What did PM Modi say ahead of the Winter Session?

  • Voices against government policies should be forceful but dignity should be upheld​
  • Benchmark should be how House functions and not how it was disrupted
  • Government ready to discuss all issues, it is also ready to answer all questions
  • Citizens want Parliament to debate on issues of national interest, find ways for development

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

(Inputs from ANI)

