STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Parliament's winter session set to begin today, 26 bills on agenda

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Lok Sabha

A worker cleans the Parliament complex in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The winter session of the Parliament is set to begin on Monday. The BJP-led government has a heavy agenda for the winter session with its legislative business including 26 new bills.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority.

The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur had told reporters after the meeting that it will be the government's priority to get the three farm laws repealed in the winter session of Parliament.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmers have been protesting against the three central farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 2020.

​ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

The government's agenda also includes the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

The bills on the government's agenda include the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Second Amendment) Bill, Cantonment Bill, Inter-Services Organizations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, Indian Antarctica Bill, Indian Antarctica Bill and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Other bills include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, Indian Maritime Fisheries Bill, National Dental Commission Bill, National Nursing Midwifery Commission Bill, Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, National Transport University Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, National AntiDoping Bill and Mediation Bill.

ALSO READ | Ahead of parliament session, NDA ally calls for repealing CAA

Three bills, which had been referred to standing committees, are also on the agenda of the government for passage.

These are Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet at 10:30 am on Monday as the winter session of Parliament commences today. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha is also scheduled to be held today at 10 am.

Meanwhile, Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in both the Houses of the Parliament on November 29. The Bharatiya Janata Party has also issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on November 29.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called on a meeting on Monday of all the Opposition parties to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament.

However, as per Kharge, the Trinamool Congress will not attend the meeting.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Winter session of Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Farm Laws Repeal Bill Union Cabinet BJP Congress
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp