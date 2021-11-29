STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parl winter session: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi participate in Congress' protest demanding repeal of farm laws

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also participated in the protest.

Published: 29th November 2021 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:20 AM

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi leads party's protest demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi leads party's protest demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress MPs including party interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the Parliament premises on Monday demanding repeal of three farm laws.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Opposition parties also attended the meeting called by the Leader of Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today.

ALSO READ | Government ready to answer all questions, debate any issue in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha.

The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter is scheduled to conclude on December 23. 

