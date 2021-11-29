STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven children in Goa juvenile detention centre contract Covid-19

The area has not been declared as a micro-containment zone as the 'infection spread is within one house', the official said.

Published: 29th November 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 12:10 PM

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

The seven children from the 'Apna Ghar' juvenile detention centre tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Seven children at a state-run juvenile detention centre in Goa have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.

All protocols were being followed and a team of doctors was monitoring the infected children's health regularly at the facility, located on the outskirts of the state capital Panaji, North Goa District Collector Ajit Roy said.

"There is nothing to worry," he said.

The seven children from the 'Apna Ghar' juvenile detention centre tested positive for the coronavirus infection over the weekend, he said.

The area has not been declared as a micro-containment zone as the "infection spread is within one house", the official said.

According to sources, a child, who was to be taken to Madhya Pradesh following release from the facility, initially tested positive for the viral infection.

"Later, all other children at the facility were tested and reports of six of them also came out positive," a source said.

