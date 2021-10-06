STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP government committing more atrocities than British: Akhilesh Yadav on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Yadav demanded Rs 2 crore for the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the arrest of the accused.

Published: 06th October 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav sits on a dharna against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that killed at least eight people. (Photo | Akhilesh Yadav, Twitter)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government is committing more atrocities than the British, and its minister is threatening to suppress farmers' voices.

He was addressing a program at Sunaseer Nath Gurudwara here.

"The BJP government has surpassed the atrocities committed by the British. Its minister of state of home is threatening farmers to suppress their voice. Such tone and tenor should not be there in democracy," Yadav said.

"There were cruel rulers in the world but in the BJP regime, the voice of democracy is being crushed. In the nearby Lakhimpur district, Sikhs and farmers were crushed and killed. Never has such an incident taken place in the world," he said.

Yadav demanded Rs 2 crore for the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the arrest of the accused.

Highlighting the poor law and order situation in the state, Yadav said an IPS and six officers are absconding, while those involved in the Lakhimpur case are not being arrested.

He said if the Centre's three farm laws were implemented, then the farmers will have no benefit.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said the person who is ruling is not a 'yogi', because a "'yogi' remains at a distance from desires, and understanda grief and problems of others.

" "Those who have read Guru Granth Sahib and Gita know who and how yogis are," he said.

Yadav said he appreciated the farmers for continuing their agitation and criticised the BJP for labelling them terrorists and defaming them.

"If farmers are terrorists, they (BJP) should not eat what they cultivate in their fields," he said.

