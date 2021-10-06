STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre's 'fake narrative of normalcy' in tatters after civilian killings in Kashmir: Mehbooba

A Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo, a street vendor Virendra Paswan from Bihar and a local (Sumo Association president, Naidkhai, Bandipora) Mohammad Shafi were shot dead by militants on Tuesday

Published: 06th October 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and Bindroo Medicate pharmacy owner Makhan Lal Bindroo were shot dead by militants in Srinagar, PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said with the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, the Centre's 'fake narrative of normalcy' lies in tatters.

“With the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir GOIs fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters. An utterly desensitised govt that has devalued human lives & pushed J&K into further peril & chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment all in the garb of security,” Mehbooba tweeted.

ALSO READ: J&K: Militants kill Kashmiri Pandit who didn't flee valley after 1990

Apart from Bindroo, a non-local street vendor (selling golgappas) Virendra Paswan from Bihar and a local (Sumo Association president, Naidkhai, Bandipora) Mohammad Shafi were shot dead by militants on Tuesday evening within a span of a few hours.

Bindroo was shot dead in his shop at Iqbal Park area of uptown Srinagar, Paswan was killed at Lal Bazar, the downtown locality of Srinagar, and Shafi was shot dead in Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

Earlier, on October 2, two civilians were shot dead by militants in Srinagar.

