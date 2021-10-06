Centre's 'fake narrative of normalcy' in tatters after civilian killings in Kashmir: Mehbooba

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after three civilians including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman and Bindroo Medicate pharmacy owner Makhan Lal Bindroo were shot dead by militants in Srinagar, PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said with the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir, the Centre's 'fake narrative of normalcy' lies in tatters.

“With the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir GOIs fake narrative of normalcy lies in tatters. An utterly desensitised govt that has devalued human lives & pushed J&K into further peril & chaos by its ruthless policies of collective punishment all in the garb of security,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Apart from Bindroo, a non-local street vendor (selling golgappas) Virendra Paswan from Bihar and a local (Sumo Association president, Naidkhai, Bandipora) Mohammad Shafi were shot dead by militants on Tuesday evening within a span of a few hours.

Bindroo was shot dead in his shop at Iqbal Park area of uptown Srinagar, Paswan was killed at Lal Bazar, the downtown locality of Srinagar, and Shafi was shot dead in Hajin area of Bandipora in north Kashmir.

Earlier, on October 2, two civilians were shot dead by militants in Srinagar.