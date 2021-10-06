Lakhimpur violence: No arrest so far, state govt forms judicial probe panel

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With no arrest so far in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the state government constituted a single-member judicial commission, appointing a retired judge of Allahabad High Court, to conduct a probe into the issue as promised to the protesting farmers.

Eight persons -- four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist -- lost their lives during the violence which broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the FIR lodged by the district police on the basis of the complaint given by the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, the cremation of the deceased was completed on Wednesday. The state government wanted all the cremations to be completed and the tempers to cool down within 48-72 hours before allowing visits of politicians to Lakhimpur.

Bodies of three were cremated on October 5, while the other was cremated on Wednesday morning in Bahraich after the second post-mortem was completed under the supervision of a special panel of doctors sent from Lucknow. However, after the second autopsy of Gurvinder Singh of Bahraich, no bullet injury was found. The post-mortem report said he died of trauma and haemorrhage.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar told reporters that the demands of the farmers were met and ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh were given to the kin of each deceased person, and Rs 10 lakh to those seriously injured along with a job to one family member was also announced.

Moreover, orders had also been given for a judicial probe of the entire incident, said the ADG. He claimed that a local committee was also formed under the leadership of Additional SP of Lakhimpur Kheri, one helpline number, and one email had also been issued so that anyone who wants to share any evidence can do so with us, the person’s identity would not be revealed.

“The last post-mortem and last rites were done as per the religious traditions of the three dead bodies on October 5. One body was sent for a second post-mortem to Bahraich by a special team of doctors as the family members of the deceased were not satisfied with the first post mortem. The local administration had restricted the movement for maintaining law and order in the district, but now people are allowed to go in groups of five persons. The state government wants to maintain the peace and hence some restrictions were put,” he added.

On the question of summoning UP minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish for questioning, the ADG said, “This was a very sensitive issue and with the help of local officers’ free, fair and thorough investigation will take place. Action will be taken against the culprits,” said the ADG.