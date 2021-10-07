STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Railways extends Covid SOPs for six more months; fine for not wearing masks Rs 500

Through an order issued on April 17, the Railway Board had informed the zones to ensure that everybody wore face masks or face covers on railway premises, including trains.

Published: 07th October 2021

People with their luggage walk to board a special train for New Delhi after resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in graded manner amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Mumbai Central Railway Station

The penalty shall be imposed by authorised railway officials. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways will keep imposing fines of up to Rs 500 on those found without face masks on its premises, the Railway Board said on Thursday, extending the practice which began in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an order issued by the board, the penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months.



It had asked the zones to impose fines up to Rs 500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 on those found without such masks.

The penalty shall be imposed by authorised railway officials, it had said in the order.

"Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has now been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six (6) months i.e. up to 16.04.2022 or till further instructions issued in this regard," the Railway Board's order issued on Thursday said.

