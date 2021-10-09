Who is Mohit Kamboj? The BJP leader whose relative was allegedly freed in cruise drugs case

By Express News Service

NCP chief spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik alleged on Saturday that Rishab Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kumbhoj aka Bhartiya, and two others were let off by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their detention in the cruise rave party case.

Malik said he will write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray demanding a high-level probe by the Mumbai police to check how these people were detained and later let off.

“The NCB director Sameer Wankhede in his media statement on October 3 said that 8 to 10 people were detained, but he arrested only eight. However, 11 people were detained as per the official record, but three of them -- Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Ganbhana, and Amir Furniturewala -- were set free after phone calls from Mumbai and Delhi. We want to know who called Sameer Wankhede to let off these three people. Their phone records have to be checked,” Malik demanded.

He said that CCTV footage of the cruise and connected areas of this case should be checked by the police along with phone calls of these three people and the NCB director Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede refuted all allegations of the NCP spokesperson. He said that they had detained the 14 people but after checking them, they are arrested only eight who were connected to a drugs rave party at a Cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

While Mohit Kamboj, former president of BJP youth wing said that he will slap the Rs 100 crore defamation case against Nawab Malik for defaming him and his family name. He said he is ready for any inquiry and probe. “Let the Mumbai police check our phones. How can Nawab Malik claim that my brother-in-law was detained for a drug case,” Kamboj asked.

“Rishabh Sachdeva’s family members were also seen in the NCB office. How were they allowed to enter the NCB office? It shows that this is a fabricated case to frame Aryan Khan to target Shahrukh Khan,” Malik alleged.

Who is Mohit Kamboj?

Mohit Kamboj aka Bhartiya, a native of Varanasi, resides in Mumbai. He came to Mumbai in 2004. He is a gold and diamond merchant. He was also the national president of the Indian Bullion and Jewellery Association (IBJA) from 2012 to 2019. He had changed his last name to Bhartiya in January 2019.

Kamboj worked as BJP’s Mumbai unit youth wing president and is close to senior leaders of BJP. He was a BJP MLA candidate from Dindoshi Vidhansabha in 2014. He is known to be very resourceful for BJP as he raises elections funds.

In the past, the Bank of Baroda had declared Kamboj as a willful defaulter. The bank conducted a forensic audit of Avyaan Overseas and found that the compnay “diverted” a part of the loan to help its director buy a property through undisclosed entities. It also found several related party transactions by the firm. The CBI had also filed a case against him in connection with Rs 67. 22 crore bank fraud.

In the recent pastMohit Bhartiya's name had also emerged iname was also emerged to topple the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. Later the plan was thwarted with the arrest of three people in Ranchi.