Madhya Pradesh: Burglars who left behind note at official's home on finding paltry cash arrested

After breaking into the locked house of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Singh Gaur, a group of burglars was disappointed to find that there was not much for them to lay their hands on.

By PTI

DEWAS: Two burglars, who left behind a note after not finding much cash or valuables at the home of a government official in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

After breaking into the locked house of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Trilochan Singh Gaur, a group of burglars was disappointed to find that there was not much for them to lay their hands on.

They left behind a handwritten note in Hindi stating, "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector" (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector).

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said two of the burglars, identified as Kundan Thakur (32) and Shubham Jaiswal (24), were caught, while their associate Prakash alias Ganja was still absconding.

Of these, Jaiswal was the one who wrote the note after being disappointed to find cash of just around Rs 5,500 in the house of Gaur, posted at Khategaon town in the district, he said.

Singh said they committed the crime in the first week of October after carrying out a recce of the SDM's house, where no one was staying at present.

The duo is habitual offenders, he said, adding Rs 4,000 in cash and a steel box were seized from them.

Gaur came to know about the theft when he came home on Saturday night after a gap of a fortnight.

