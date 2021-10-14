STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medical colleges asked to amend unscientific information about LGBTQIA+ in textbooks

The NMC advisory was issued on the lines of Madras HC judgment that said medical courses in India reaffirm queerphobia and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities and called for necessary reforms.

Published: 14th October 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Members and supporters of the lesbian gay bisexual transgender LGBT take part in a pride parade in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Members and supporters of the LGBT community take part in a pride parade in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Medical institutions in India should not teach in a way that comes across as insulting or derogatory to those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and authors of medical textbooks must amend all "unscientific information," the National Medical Commission said on Wednesday.

Based on the Madras HC judgment from last month,  the advisory dated October 13, 2021, says: "All the medical colleges, universities, and institutions are requested that while teaching UG and PG students wherever the issue of gender or similar kind of arise, the mention of Clinical history or complaints or sign or symptoms, examination findings or history about nomenclature shall not be taught in such a way that it becomes/perceived in any way derogatory or discriminatory or insulting to LGBTQIA+ community”.

The NMC advisory will be applicable for all medical colleges, universities, and higher PG institutions. The Commission has further advised that the authors of medical textbooks make amends to information pertaining to the virginity of LGBTQIA members and follow the available scientific literature and guidelines that have been issued by the government and are based on the directions of the court. 

The educational institutions, meanwhile, have been asked to reject textbooks that have unscientific, derogatory and discriminatory information about the LGBTQIA+ community.

As per the available data, there are 542 medical colleges and 64 PG medical institutions in India. 

A survey, conducted by Ipsos Research Pvt Ltd, in India this year shows that 3% of the Indian population identified as homosexual (including gay and lesbian), 9% identified as bisexual, 1% identified as pansexual and 2% identified as asexual.

Reshama Prasad, a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons, hailed this decision as much needed for the sake of the human dignity and rights of LGBTQIA people. 

The Madras High Court last month observed that medical courses in India reaffirm queerphobia and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ communities and called for necessary reforms in the medical curriculum. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBTQIA+ community National Medical Commission medical curriculum Madras HC medical education MBBS course books
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp