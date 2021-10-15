Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur becomes India's first fully Covid vaccinated district

By Online Desk

Setting an example, Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh became the first district in India to complete 100 per cent Covid vaccine coverage among all eligible citizens above 18 years of age.

The district's Deputy Commissioner, Abid Hussain Sadiq, said "Kinnaur is the first district across India to achieve this feat. We've achieved our target of vaccinating eligible population".

The district achieved its target of 60,305 full inoculations on October 13.

According to the 2011 Census done by the Government of India, Kinnaur has a population of 84,121.

Only a few states and union territories, namely Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh and Lakshadweep, have successfully completed the first dose vaccination of their entire adult population.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir became the latest union territory to achieve100 per cent coverage of first jab of COVID vaccine for all above 18 years.

As per an official release, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 97 crore doses.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)