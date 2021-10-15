India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur becomes India's first fully Covid vaccinated district

A total of 11,80,148 samples were tested on Thursday to detect the presence of the virus in the population. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths.