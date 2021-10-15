STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India conducts over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 11,80,148 samples were tested on Thursday to detect the presence of the virus in the population.

Published: 15th October 2021 10:07 AM

Covid Vaccine, Bengaluru

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In an effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, over 11 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted so far crossed 58.88 crores, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

A total of 11,80,148 samples were tested on Thursday to detect the presence of the virus in the population. So far, 58,88,44,673 tests have been conducted across the country since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 18,987 new COVID-19 cases, 19,808 recoveries and 246 deaths. 

