10 days after militants gunned down Srinagar chemist, kin reopens pharmacy

Ten days after Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead in his shop at uptown Srinagar, the well-known pharmacy near Iqbal Park re-opened under strict vigil on Friday.

Published: 16th October 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

No vehicles are allowed to stop in front of the shop in Srinagar | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

By Express News Service

The chemist shop had been closed after Bindroo, 68, the owner of the Bindroo chemist, was shot dead by militants on October 5. Much to the relief of locals and kin of patients, the pharmacy was reopened with security arrangements in place.

Paramilitary and police personnel were deployed in the area, and they were maintaining strict vigil on the movement of the people. No vehicles were being allowed to stop in front of the shop. Bindroo had encouraged his son Dr Siddharth Bindroo, who was working outside, to return to the Kashmir Valley and serve the people.  Sources close to his son Siddharth said he would now be running the pharmacy to continue with the mission of his late father to serve the people. 

“Life must go on,” said Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo, reacting to the reopening of Bindroo chemist shop. It is a positive development, he added.
 

