Congress says RSS cannot talk on national issues

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Dussehra address in Nagpur, Congress termed the outfit an unregistered cultural organisation. The party also asked in what capacity does the RSS chief speak about national and international issues.

National spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera at a media interface on Friday said: “The RSS is a cultural organisation, still unregistered and Mohan Bhagwat is its self-proclaimed head speaking on issues the government should have spoken.”

Replying to a media query on the RSS chief’s statements on Pakistan, China and Taliban, Khera lashed out asking, “How is RSS not different from SPICMACY and other cultural organisations? How the RSS chief’s address is streamed live while others’ are not.”

Khera said that the RSS is by its own admission to Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel, a cultural organisation that has given in writing it will not indulge in politics. “Bhagwat says he regrets and feels pains at the partition of nation. There should also be repentance. Sanghis (referring to RSS) and the Leagues (Indian Muslim League) should also tender apologies to the people displace by partition.”

Questioning the Centre’s silence on a viral video, released by the Chinese PLF of Galwan valley, showing an army in captivity, Khera said that the government of India should come out and state the facts.

Speaking on the brutal murder of a 35-year-old person near Delhi’s Singhu border on Friday, Khera demanded a proper investigation, saying there is no place for violence in the country. “India is run by laws. Therefore, there is no room for violence or crime in this country. Now it is up to the government to get proper investigation done into the murder at Delhi’s Singhu border”, Khera concluded.

Sangh procession denied nod in Raj

New Delhi: In Congress-ruled Rajasthan, the government refused permission to the RSS to hold its traditional procession on the festival of Dussehra. BJP reacted sharply and alleged that the government has misused Corona guidelines as an excuse. Senior BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said in the last few days, there were many demonstrations in Jaipur in which ministers were involved, but there was no talk of Corona. “It reflects the political thinking of the Congress government,” he said. This, Chaturvedi claimed, is injustice as RSS officials had assured they would follow Corona guidelines.