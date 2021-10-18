Targeted killing of Bihari migrants in Jammu and Kashmir matter of serious concern: Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that this time, “terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have zeroed in on Biharis.” “The killing of Bihari workers by the terrorists who barged into their room in J&K was not of normal nature. Something dangerously peculiar is happening in J&K,” Kumar said.

Stating that J&K was an integral part of India and everyone had the right to go there, Kumar said, “Outsiders including Biharis must not be targeted.”

“Kuch to garbari hai aur action hona chahiye” (Something is amiss and action must be taken),” he said on Monday. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended over the houses of Yogendra Rishidev (35) and Raja Rishidev (32), who were gunned down by the militants in J&K on Sunday. Both Yogendra and Raja were working as labourers in J&K.

“Where is my son Yogendra? He said he would send me money?” Karni Devi (50) would say whenever she regained her consciousness. Devi had fainted on hearing the news about her son getting killed.

Yogendra had gone to J&K promising his mother to build a new house from his earnings. He is survived by three minor children.

Tej Rishidev — the father in-law of Yogendra — told media that his minor grandchildren were shocked to such an extent that none of them had eaten anything since Sunday night.

“How we will be able to keep all these children after the death of their father who was the lone breadwinner of the family? Rinku, the wife of Yogendra, has got bed-ridden after hearing about Yogendra.”