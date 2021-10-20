J&K militant involved in murder of non-local carpenter killed in Shopian encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday said the TRF militant involved in the murder of a non-local carpenter last week has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

Police said two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Draggad area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Adil Ahmed Wani.

The slain militant was district commander of LeT (TRF), he said.

According to IGP Kashmir, Adil was involved in the killing of non-local carpenter Mohammad Sagir from UP at Litter, Pulwama in south Kashmir.

On October 16 evening, militants shot dead Sagir at Litter area of Pulwama. An hour earlier, a non-local street vendor Arbind Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by militants at Iddgah area of Srinagar.

Militants have shot dead 12 civilians including five non-locals, three minority community members and four locals in the Valley this month so far.

After the targeted killings, non-local workers are leaving the Valley.