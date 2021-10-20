STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K militant involved in murder of non-local carpenter killed in Shopian encounter

Police said two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Draggad area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Wednesday

Published: 20th October 2021 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representation. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Wednesday said the TRF militant involved in the murder of a non-local carpenter last week has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

Police said two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Draggad area of Shopian in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Adil Ahmed Wani.

The slain militant was district commander of LeT (TRF), he said.

ALSO READ | NIA raids 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with recent terrorism conspiracy case

According to IGP Kashmir, Adil was involved in the killing of non-local carpenter Mohammad Sagir from UP at Litter, Pulwama in south Kashmir.

On October 16 evening, militants shot dead Sagir at Litter area of Pulwama. An hour earlier, a non-local street vendor Arbind Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by militants at Iddgah area of Srinagar.

Militants have shot dead 12 civilians including five non-locals, three minority community members and four locals in the Valley this month so far.

After the targeted killings, non-local workers are leaving the Valley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp