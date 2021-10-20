STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medicines are to be half price under this Chhattisgarh scheme. Find out more

The Dhanwantri medical stores will mandatorily keep 251 varieties of genetic medicines, 27 surgical products, Sanjeevani herbal products, cosmetics, and baby food items.

Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar examining the medicines available at a Dhanwantri Medical Store

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday launched 'Shri Dhanwantri Medical Store Scheme', a scheme to provide quality generic medicines to the common man at 50-70% lesser than the MRP.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 84 medical stores under the scheme virtually from his residence.

“Healthcare expenses are increasing in India. Many households face medical debt and the brunt of inflation. The quality medicines at affordable prices would now be available for all in the state”, said the CM. He appealed to the health professionals and the pharmacist to make the generic medicines known among the masses.  

The scheme operated by the Urban Administration and Development department will soon be expanded with 188 such medical stores facilities in 169 cities and towns across the state in the near future.

Each of these medical stores will mandatorily keep 251 varieties of genetic medicines and 27 surgical products besides the Sanjeevani herbal products of the forest department, cosmetics, and baby food items.

“The high-quality generic medicines from around 20 reputed companies such Cipla, Alembic, Ranbaxy, Camila, Pfizer among others would be available in these medical stores. In the next phase the home delivery of medicines too will commence", a government spokesperson said.

The medical shops will be allocated by the urban municipal bodies on a rent to be charged at Rs 2 per square foot.

To achieve the goal of universal health coverage and ensure better health services, the state government is running Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Clinic Yojana in remote tribal-dominated areas, Mukhyamantri Shahri Slum Health Scheme across urban areas, besides the Dai-Didi Clinic scheme for women and adolescent girls.

