Action likely against UP women cops for clicking selfies with Priyanka Gandhi 

As per senior police officials, the lady cops would be identified and served a notice for clicking selfies while being on duty and that too in uniform, which is categorised as “indiscipline”.

Published: 21st October 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Some women cops clicked selfies with Priyanka Gandhi when she was stopped at the entry point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Wednesday on her way to Agra. (PHoto | Twitter | @priyankagandhi)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The sword of action is hanging on the female cops on duty who took selfies with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on Wednesday. 

As per senior police officials, the lady cops would be identified and served a notice for clicking selfies while being on duty and that too in uniform, which is categorised as “indiscipline”.

However, till Thursday evening, neither any notice had been issued to the cops nor action was taken against them.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted that if clicking selfies with her is a crime, then she should be punished and not the cops. “The news is coming that Yogi ji got so upset with this picture that he wants to take action against these women cops. If it is a crime to take pictures with me, then I should also be punished for it, it does not suit the government to spoil the career of these hardworking and loyal cops,” she tweeted. 

Priyanka, who was going to meet the family of sanitation worker Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra on late Tuesday night, was stopped on Wednesday afternoon at the entry point of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. During this time, some women cops, who came to stop Priyanka, clicked selfies with her.

Later, Vadra was given permission to go to Agra. After visiting the family, the Congress party announced financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh and assured legal assistance to the family of the deceased. 

Meanwhile, in connection with the death of the sanitation worker, five policemen -- an inspector, a sub-inspector, and three constables --  who were part of the interrogation team, were suspended and an inquiry by an ASP rank officer was set up.

Sharing details of the post-mortem report of the sanitation worker who allegedly died in police custody, Agra SSP Muniraj G on Thursday claimed that the post-mortem was conducted by a panel of doctors following the NHRC guidelines.

The SSP added that the post mortem report indicated the cause of Arun Kumar’s death as a heart attack. He said further investigation into the matter was on. Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also visited the family of the deceased and demanded a court-monitored probe into the matter. BSP chief Mayawati also demanded strict action against the culprits and assured that a delegation of BSP would visit the bereaved family.

