Cruise ship drugs case: NCB officials visit Shahrukh Khan's home for paperwork related to Aryan Khan

Published: 21st October 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with the drugs case. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Thursday visited Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai for paperwork related to his son Aryan Khan in connection with the cruise ship drugs case.

This comes amid investigations in the case in which Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

The special court of the NDPS rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. However, he has approached the Bombay High Court for bail and the hearing is scheduled for October 26.

The NCB also visited the residence of Ananya Pandey whose name allegedly surfaced in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. She is the daughter of actor Chunkey Pandey.

Earlier in the day, Shahrukh Khan visited Arthur Road jail to meet his son Aryan Khan

