STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi Police arrests man from Bihar for forging Parliament pass

A 26-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly forging a pass required to enter Parliament complex to show-off and cheat people.

Published: 23rd October 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly forging a pass required to enter Parliament complex to show-off and cheat people, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified Babloo Kumar Arya, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, they said.

According to the police, the accused told them that he wanted to show off and also cheat people with the help of the forged pass.

The police received a complaint that a Lok Sabha pass for the personal secretary of a Member of Parliament had been prepared in the name of Babloo Kumar Arya without the recommendation of MP concerned, they said.

It was also learnt that Arya was neither the PA or PS to any MP nor his name was recommended for issuance of Lok Sabha pass, police said.

As the pass could be used to enter in the Parliament and was a security threat, a case was registered and the investigation was taken up, a senior police officer said.

It was revealed that the forged pass was prepared after editing the Lok Sabha pass which was issued to a person named Jyoti Bhushan Kumar Bharti, police said.

It was also found that Arya knew Bharti and both belonged to Gopalganj in Bihar, the officer said.

Thereafter, a team was sent to Gopalganj and Patna.

They both were interrogated where Arya confessed to his crime and was arrested on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said.

It was revealed that the pass was issued to Bharti for the period of June 18, 2019 to December 31, 2019, police said.

Arya had taken the original pass from Bharti's pocket at his house at Gopalganj without his knowledge.

He had forged the pass at a cyber cafe in Gopalganj after scanning the original pass and editing the details, police said.

Arya completed his graduation from Chhapra University in Bihar in 2018.

In 2011, he came in touch with Bharti who was also studying in Chhapra University.

Bharti used to work as PA/PS to an MP, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Parliament Bihar
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp