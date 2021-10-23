STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held for impersonating ITDC contractor to sell Hotel Nilachal Ashok in Puri

In order to gain the trust of the complainant, the accused asked him to deposit Rs 20 lakh in ITDC's official account in Delhi and took Rs 30 lakh cash from him. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested a person, Anikesh Sahu, for allegedly impersonating as a contractor involved in various projects of India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) and cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of selling Hotel Nilachal Ashok in Puri.

Bijayini Mohanty, the wife of Tapan Kumar Mohanty, lodged a complaint with the agency alleging Anikesh, former contractual assistant engineer of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Chandan Akash Mohanty, and another accused met her husband in January last year and insisted him to purchase ITDC's Nilachal Ashok for Rs 15 crore.

The EOW registered a case in this connection on Thursday, apprehended Anikesh a day later, and produced him in a court on Saturday.

Chandan impersonated a senior official of ITDC and the third accused claimed he was working as a clerk in the corporation.

Anikesh, Chandan and their associate approached Tapan, proprietor of TK Egg and Chicken Centre in Puri, through one of his friends and executed an agreement in February 2020 to sell the hotel. Chandan executed the fake agreement in the capacity of authorised signatory for ITDC, and Anikesh and another accused signed as witnesses.

In order to gain the trust of the complainant, the accused asked him to deposit Rs 20 lakh in ITDC's official account in Delhi and took Rs 30 lakh cash from him. 

ALSO READ | 75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha

However, Tapan later realized that the accused had cheated him and he requested them to return his money but to no avail. Tapan's health deteriorated due to the fraud and he suffered a brain stroke. He is now bedridden and paralyzed, said the EOW.

"The agency had earlier this year registered a separate case against Chandan for impersonating as an OTDC official and cheating a special class contractor to the tune of Rs 3 crore by issuing fake work orders in his favour. He is still in judicial custody in connection with the previous case," EOW DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj told The New Indian Express.

The probe is continuing and efforts are on to nab the other culprits, he added. EOW had earlier seized various incriminating documents/articles including fake seals of Chandan certifying him as a senior official of ITDC.

A self-styled godman, Chandan had impersonated as OTDC's Chairman and as ITDC's secretary to con the businessmen.

EOW has contacted ITDC and its officials will verify the money transferred by the accused to the Corporation's account.

Hotel Nilachal Ashok located close to the Raj Bhawan in Puri is lying defunct for several years and the ITDC has an 89 per cent stake in the hotel while the remaining 11 per cent is with OTDC. The ITDC has planned the divestment of Nilachal Ashok.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha hotel Nilachal Ashok ITDC OTDC Economic Offences Wing
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp