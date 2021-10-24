STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civilian killed in firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The incident took place in Zainapora area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

Published: 24th October 2021 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad. (Representational Image)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A civilian was killed in a firing incident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

The circumstances of the incident are being probed, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

