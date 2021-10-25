STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers protest on Tuesday to demand sacking of MoS Home Ajay Mishra

Local issues faced by farmers at regional levels and district levels will also be highlighted during the protests on Tuesday.

Published: 25th October 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NOIDA: Farmers protesting against the central farm laws will hold a countrywide protest on Tuesday to demand the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra 'Teni', whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri episode in which eight people, including farmers, were killed.

The call for the protest has been made by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a farmer unions' collective leading the anti-farm laws stir since November 2020 at Delhi's borders, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is part of the movement, said.

"Demonstrations would be held at administrative headquarters in every district of the country. A memorandum will be submitted to the government with a demand that the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra be removed from his post," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

"The pan-India protest will be supported by all farmer groups associated with the movement against the contentious farm laws. Through the memorandum, we will also appeal once again that these laws be rolled back," Malik said.

ALSO READ: Samyukt Kisan Morcha will oppose BJP in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

He said local issues faced by farmers at regional levels and district levels will also be highlighted during the protests on Tuesday.

Four farmers were killed in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, the native place of the Union minister, in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 after they were allegedly mowed down by an SUV.

Later, the crowd lynched four other people, including BJP workers.

Over a dozen people, including the minister's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far by a special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the case.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence Ajay Mishra Farmers protests SKM farm laws Uttar Pradesh
