Key witness in Aryan Khan case Kiran Gosavi sent to 8-day police custody

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Pune court on Thursday sent the key witness in the Aryan Khan case Kiran Gosavi to 8-day police custody after he was arrested in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him in the city.

Gosavi’s selfie and videos with Aryan Khan had gone viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Later, Pune police issued a lookout circular against him on October 14 in 2018 cheating case.

Gosavi had been moving to various locations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana while on the run.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs-on-cruise case, to be freed on Friday

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said as Gosavi’s selfie went viral, it helped the cops to trace his locations before the arrest. “Gosavi did not surrender but was arrested by Pune crime branch in a cheating case of 2018. There are other cases against him as well. It took us 10 days to nab him. He was on run and moved from place to place in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, had earlier alleged that the latter took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He also said that Sameer Wankhede and his close associates had demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. Gosavi, however, had denied the allegations.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into 'extortion bid' in Aryan case

The Pune police said on Thursday that there is no demand to hand over Gosavi to the Mumbai Police or any other agencies, including the NCB. Elaborating on the matter, Gupta said, “Kiran Gosavi was using 'Sachin Patil' as the alias to stay in hotels at various places. He used to tell people that he runs an NGO or a businessman into export and imports, etc,” he added.

Before his arrest, Gosavi had shared his video message saying: “Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is that his CDR report be released. If my CDR report or chats can be released, CDR reports and chats of Sail and his brother should also be released. Only then everything will be clear.”

Gosavi further said, “At least one minister or a leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra must stand with me”, adding that the politician(s) could “at least request the Mumbai Police to make public what I am demanding” (the CDR and chats of Prabhakar Sail).