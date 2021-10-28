STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Key witness in Aryan Khan case Kiran Gosavi sent to 8-day police custody

Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, had earlier alleged that the latter took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

Published: 28th October 2021 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Absconding witness in the cruise drugs case KP Gosavi (L) recording an audio of Aryan Khan

Witness in the cruise drugs case KP Gosavi (L) recording an audio of Aryan Khan. (Photo| Twitter/ @rautsanjay61)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Pune court on Thursday sent the key witness in the Aryan Khan case Kiran Gosavi to 8-day police custody after he was arrested in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered against him in the city.

Gosavi’s selfie and videos with Aryan Khan had gone viral on social media after the NCB's raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Later, Pune police issued a lookout circular against him on October 14 in 2018 cheating case.

Gosavi had been moving to various locations in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana while on the run.

ALSO READ | Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs-on-cruise case, to be freed on Friday

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said as Gosavi’s selfie went viral, it helped the cops to trace his locations before the arrest. “Gosavi did not surrender but was arrested by Pune crime branch in a cheating case of 2018. There are other cases against him as well. It took us 10 days to nab him. He was on run and moved from place to place in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Prabhakar Sail, the personal bodyguard of Gosavi, had earlier alleged that the latter took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He also said that Sameer Wankhede and his close associates had demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan. Gosavi, however, had denied the allegations.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into 'extortion bid' in Aryan case

The Pune police said on Thursday that there is no demand to hand over Gosavi to the Mumbai Police or any other agencies, including the NCB. Elaborating on the matter, Gupta said, “Kiran Gosavi was using 'Sachin Patil' as the alias to stay in hotels at various places. He used to tell people that he runs an NGO or a businessman into export and imports, etc,” he added.

Before his arrest, Gosavi had shared his video message saying: “Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is that his CDR report be released. If my CDR report or chats can be released, CDR reports and chats of Sail and his brother should also be released. Only then everything will be clear.”

Gosavi further said, “At least one minister or a leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra must stand with me”, adding that the politician(s) could “at least request the Mumbai Police to make public what I am demanding” (the CDR and chats of Prabhakar Sail).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case Kiran Gosavi Prabhakar Sail Shah Rukh Khan NCB
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp