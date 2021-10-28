STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC permits NTA to declare results of NEET, 2021 for admissions in UG medical courses

SC stayed Bombay HC's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up.

Published: 28th October 2021 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

NEET, JEE

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted the National Testing Agency to declare the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai stayed the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | HC orders probe into alleged manipulation in OMR sheet of NEET candidate in Kerala

"We stay the high court judgement. The National Testing Agency can announce the results," the bench said after taking note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA.

"We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter. But we cannot hold the results of 16 lakh students," the bench said.

In an unprecedented order, the Bombay High Court on October 20 directed the NTA, set up in 2018 for conducting NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses, to hold a fresh exams for the two students and declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The high court had taken note of the fact that the test booklet and OMR sheet of two medical aspirants -- Vaishanavi Bhopali and Abhishek Shivaji, got mixed up at the examination centre before the start of the test and ordered that they be given fresh opportunity to appear.

The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for 16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators," the NTA said in the plea.

TAGS
Supreme Court UGC NEET exam results
