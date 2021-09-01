Indian techies launch Bharatcaller ID App, to capture Truecaller's market

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 33-year-old youth of Patna, along with his friends, has developed an app called ‘Bharatcaller ID App’ to give an reliable Indian option to replace 'Truecaller'.

This is claimed to be a 100 per cent Indian-made caller app, created by a group of young techies at the initiative of Patna-based engineer Prajjwal Sinha.

Speaking to this daily, Prajjwal Sinha claimed that the 'Bharatcaller ID App' is more secure than the other caller ID apps, including the Truecaller, in terms of access to data of callers and safety of caller's digital privacy.

"In it, the privacy of caller is not allowed to be breached allowing access to data and to message. The access to message is also not demanded from the users while installing and activating this app," he said.

He said that further improvement will also be added on the call locks service and other features. Prajjwal has done BTech from Bangalore and MBA from IIM. Prajjwal, who was interested in science and computer science from the beginning, did not know that Bharatcaller app would become such a hit in such a short time after its launch.

Prajjwal Sinha and his engineer friends, working with the ‘KickHead Software Pvt Ltd’, devoted 15 days to develop the Bharatcaller ID App on the lines of a truecaller app.

The team behind Bharatcaller ID App.

"In the last 15 days, after it was launched on August 15 this year, more than 1.70 lakh users have installed the app on their smart phones," Sinha claimed. He hoped that the number of users will multiply in next few months because of its safe and secure pattern of working.

Prajjwal was given the National Award for Startup by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

Sinha worked with his engineer friends like Kunal Pasricha, Ranjita Singh, Anu, Aparajita Prasad, Shashank Shekhar, Shyantan, Vivek, Sourabh and Sagnik to develop the app for the nation inspired by the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working towards self reliance in every field of development.

"With the installation of this BharatcallerID App, you are able to see the list of people who have viewed your profile and no contact detail is shared with others. It is completely free of cost and only relies on ADS to generate revenue," he said.

Prajjwal said that keeping in mind of the security of the country, a reputed app was banned by the Indian Army last year and from that time, he decided to develop a native app for the nation.