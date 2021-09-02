STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2022 UP polls: BJP applying its tried and tested strategy of fortifying booths

BJP is not leaving anything to chance and the ground-level preparations have made it clear that a galaxy of seniors and the army of small workers will be involved at the booth level.

Published: 02nd September 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has begun pulling up socks for the 2022 Assembly elections as the party is busy working out equations with smaller parties in the state.

A per the sources, the party workers have been instructed to speed up the membership campaign and take it to the next level. The main feature of BJP’s strategy to win elections is to fortify the booths.

Following the same line, the BJP is not leaving anything to chance and the ground-level preparations have made it clear that a galaxy of seniors and the army of small workers will be involved at the booth level. The saffron strategy is to take on opposition leaders even at the booth level.

As per the highly placed sources, the party has started a campaign to increase the ward and booth level workers in every district. Instructions have been given to responsible leaders of the area to strengthen the booths and a target has also been given to add new workers at every booth level.

ALSO READ | What have you done for your caste?’ BSP asks ticket aspirants to explain

At least 50 people will be given party memberships at each booth and ward level. The party is also taking caste and regional equations into consideration.

That is, in the area where a certain caste is dominated, the worker-leader of the same caste has been entrusted to fortify the booth so that the party before the assembly elections can strengthen the way to victory.

The strategy to strengthen booth, part of the BJP’s booth victory campaign, was launched by BJP President JP Nadda on August 23. But it couldn’t pick the needed pace because of the death of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

After this, UP BJP leaders have been given the responsibility of taking this campaign forward by working at their level. The big wigs of the UP unit, including BJP Organisation Secretary Sunil Bansal, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, along with the formation of booth committees, interacted with local leaders and workers to take the campaign forward and rope in more people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2022 UP polls BJP Uttar Pradesh UP elections 2022 Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp