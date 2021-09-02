2022 UP polls: BJP applying its tried and tested strategy of fortifying booths

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has begun pulling up socks for the 2022 Assembly elections as the party is busy working out equations with smaller parties in the state.

A per the sources, the party workers have been instructed to speed up the membership campaign and take it to the next level. The main feature of BJP’s strategy to win elections is to fortify the booths.

Following the same line, the BJP is not leaving anything to chance and the ground-level preparations have made it clear that a galaxy of seniors and the army of small workers will be involved at the booth level. The saffron strategy is to take on opposition leaders even at the booth level.

As per the highly placed sources, the party has started a campaign to increase the ward and booth level workers in every district. Instructions have been given to responsible leaders of the area to strengthen the booths and a target has also been given to add new workers at every booth level.

At least 50 people will be given party memberships at each booth and ward level. The party is also taking caste and regional equations into consideration.

That is, in the area where a certain caste is dominated, the worker-leader of the same caste has been entrusted to fortify the booth so that the party before the assembly elections can strengthen the way to victory.

The strategy to strengthen booth, part of the BJP’s booth victory campaign, was launched by BJP President JP Nadda on August 23. But it couldn’t pick the needed pace because of the death of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

After this, UP BJP leaders have been given the responsibility of taking this campaign forward by working at their level. The big wigs of the UP unit, including BJP Organisation Secretary Sunil Bansal, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, along with the formation of booth committees, interacted with local leaders and workers to take the campaign forward and rope in more people.