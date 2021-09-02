STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'What have you done for your caste?’ BSP asks ticket aspirants to explain 

The application form for the ticket aspirants seeks prospective details of what have they done for the social group they belong to.

Published: 02nd September 2021

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a lead over its political rivals with 2022 assembly polls in sight, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has set the ball rolling by inviting applications for candidates in every constituency of the state.

The application form of the blue brigade has fixed some guidelines like the aspirants would have to provide the prospective details of what have they done for the social group they belong to.

BSP sources said that the party had made changes to the criteria for candidate selection. The party has taken a professional line in inviting applications in every constituency. As per the party sources, a committee led by the party’s district unit head has been authorised to shortlist 10 applications in every constituency.

According to BSP sources, in the application form, the aspirants are supposed to fill their good work for their ‘Samaj’ which, in the applications, refers to caste of the prospective candidate.

If the aspirants coming from Brahmin, Thakur, or OBC, and even Dalit Samaj, they would have to mention the work done by them for taking their community forward in their constituency. They are also expected to mention their efforts such as holding meetings, rallies, protests to sensitize their section of society.

All should be mentioned in 250-300 words, said a the BSP leader adding that applicants should give the details apart from the other achievements in the field of politics. They are also supposed to mention their contribution to the welfare of the Bahujan Samaj.

The aspirants are supposed to give an elaborate account of their family background and professional details in the application said a BSP source.

Significantly, BSP, which is always ahead of its rivals in ticket distribution and other poll preparations, expects to complete the scanning of candidates’ biodata by the end of this month and finalise the tickets in October.

The highly placed party sources claimed that this time the committee, after shortlisting two or three applications, produces them before party chief Mayawati who will finalise the candidate. “This time Behenji will do a one-on-one interview of the aspirants,” the BSP leader said adding that while selecting the candidates, adequate attention would be paid to their criminal history.

