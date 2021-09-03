STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reports of Kashmir youths joining Taliban 'totally wrong': DGP

Published: 03rd September 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Friday said the reports of some youths from the Valley joining the Taliban "is totally wrong and fake news."

Asked whether the situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in Kashmir, DGP Singh said, "There is nothing to worry about, everything is fine."

The DGP visited Baramulla and Sopore towns in north Kashmir and Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir.

"Such fake news on social media is a malicious propaganda by Pakistan and pro-Pakistan agents. Everything is fine. The youth are playing cricket, volleyball, rugby. Don't you see those pictures? Every child here wants to secure his future and no one is going that way," he said.

Dilbag Singh chaired joint meetings of officers of the police, army and the CRPF, and took stock of general security scenarios, deployment and welfare measures of jawans in these districts.

Addressing the meetings, the DGP laid stress on alertness and said that no room should be given to any anti-peace element to create any disturbance.

He emphasised having elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident and directed officials to taking stern action against rumour-mongers.

He also laid stress on strengthening relations with people.

He said that cooperation of the people with the forces has helped in maintaining peace and these relations should be strengthened at all levels to further consolidate the peace mission in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officers representing different forces and agencies put forth their suggestions for maintaining peace in the valley.

They also apprised the DGP of the security measures put in place to meet the possible security challenges and ensure the safety and security of the people.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp