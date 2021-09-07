2022 UP polls: Mayawati assures Brahmins a due place of pride in social strata

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday assured the Brahmin community a place of pride in the social strata if her party was voted to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections.

The assurance to the upper caste comes days after the BSP chief decided to take up the legal battle to secure bail for Khueshi Dubey, the 17-year-old widow of Aman Dubey, a relative and close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey infamous for Bikhru massacre in July last year.

Addressing the concluding convention of the party’s series of ‘Prabudhh Sammelans’, Mayawati claimed: “Brahmins agree to the fact that they were better placed as compared to what they are under BJP’s rule.” The BSP chief added that more people from the Brahmin community should join the BSP for the upcoming elections to form a government with a majority, similar to 2007.

The event was held at the BSP office in Lucknow’s Mall Avenue.

In an apparent admission of her mistake during her 2007-12 regime, Mayawati promised the gathering that if voted to power in 2022, she would focus only on the development of Uttar Pradesh and would not indulge in constructing parks and memorials.

Giving credit to the Dalit samaj for standing by her side in every situation, the BSP chief said that she was proud of them as they supported her without getting misled even during the tough times. “They stood by me like a solid rock. I hope that other sections of society associated with the Bahujan movement will also come along without getting misled,” said Mayawati.

ALSO READ | Mayawati sees Hindu-Muslim unity sprouting out at Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat

Taking on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Monday statement that the ancestors of both Hindu and Muslims were the same, Mayawati said that if it was so, then why was the RSS’s BJP giving step-motherly treatment to the Muslims in the country.

With an aim to strike the repeat its formula of social engineering through which it had won 2007 elections, BSP had been conducting those Brahmin outreach conventions. In 2007, Mayawati had come to power with the absolute majority and had become UP CM for the fourth time.

National general secretary Satish Chandra was also present during the seminar for enlightened classes. The main BSP post holders, coordinators, and sector in-charges from all across the state were called on Tuesday for the key address.

The BSP chief participated in an event with party workers after a long gap. Through the Lucknow convention on Tuesday, Mayawati disseminated her message for 2022 polls to the workers besides sounding the poll bugle for UP elections.

The BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra was given the responsibility of holding these conventions for enlightening the Brahmins across 74 districts of the state. The first convention was held in Ayodhya on July 23 and the last took place in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The event was earlier being called Brahmin Sammelan but the name was changed to Prabuddh Sammelan as per the order of the Allahabad High Court which banned conducting rallies and programmes by political parties based on caste.