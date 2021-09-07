Amid dengue and viral fever cases, UP launches door-to-door drive to combat vector-borne diseases

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to combat water-borne diseases spreading with the receding floodwaters, the UP government launched a statewide surveillance drive from Tuesday. Under the drive, health officials will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify people with viral fever, Covid symptoms, and other diseases arising out of the seasonal vagaries.

Uttar Pradesh has been in the grip of vector-borne diseases like dengue and viral fever which have claimed hundreds of lives so far in different districts with Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Mathura, Kanpur, Agra, Gonda, being the prominent ones.

On the other, around 66 teams of NDRF and SDRF along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been kept on high alert 24X7 across the sensitive flood-prone districts to minimize the impact of swollen rivers. These teams are working round the clock to mitigate the impact of floods in affected villages.

To tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases, including viral fever and dengue, COVID-19 dedicated beds equipped with oxygen have been reserved for the treatment of inflicted patients.

According to health officials, arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and other equipment in the hospitals. In this regard, a 100-bed hospital has been ready in Shikohabad municipal area in Firozabad district which has been the worst affected so far.

Moreover, to tackle the spread of infection, CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to health authorities against admitting unnecessary patients in the OPDs/IPDs of hospitals.

“Make sure patients’ health updates are given to the family members at regular intervals. Patients and their relatives should be contacted through the CM Helpline too,” CM Yogi told the dealing authorities.

The health teams have also been directed to spray anti-larva medicines and undertake fogging drives in the areas where more than one dengue patient is found.

People are being sensitized to take precautionary measures and check mosquito breeding in and around their houses.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed nodal officers in every district to monitor the relief work in the areas affected by floods and heavy rains.

Directives have been issued to ensure the supply of pure drinking water and distribute chlorine tablets in the flood-affected districts. Till now, around 22 lakh tablets of chlorine have been distributed in flood-affected areas.