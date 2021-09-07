STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid dengue and viral fever cases, UP launches door-to-door drive to combat vector-borne diseases

Uttar Pradesh has been in the grip of vector-borne diseases like dengue and viral fever which have claimed hundreds of lives so far.

Published: 07th September 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and other equipment in the hospitals. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In order to combat water-borne diseases spreading with the receding floodwaters, the UP government launched a statewide surveillance drive from Tuesday. Under the drive, health officials will conduct a door-to-door survey to identify people with viral fever, Covid symptoms, and other diseases arising out of the seasonal vagaries.

Uttar Pradesh has been in the grip of vector-borne diseases like dengue and viral fever which have claimed hundreds of lives so far in different districts with Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Mathura, Kanpur, Agra, Gonda, being the prominent ones.

On the other, around 66 teams of NDRF and SDRF along with Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been kept on high alert 24X7 across the sensitive flood-prone districts to minimize the impact of swollen rivers. These teams are working round the clock to mitigate the impact of floods in affected villages.

To tackle the menace of vector-borne diseases, including viral fever and dengue, COVID-19 dedicated beds equipped with oxygen have been reserved for the treatment of inflicted patients.

ALSO READ | UP exports up by 152.67% in April-May this year, ranked sixth among major exporting states

According to health officials, arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and other equipment in the hospitals. In this regard, a 100-bed hospital has been ready in Shikohabad municipal area in Firozabad district which has been the worst affected so far.

Moreover, to tackle the spread of infection, CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to health authorities against admitting unnecessary patients in the OPDs/IPDs of hospitals.

“Make sure patients’ health updates are given to the family members at regular intervals. Patients and their relatives should be contacted through the CM Helpline too,” CM Yogi told the dealing authorities.

The health teams have also been directed to spray anti-larva medicines and undertake fogging drives in the areas where more than one dengue patient is found.

People are being sensitized to take precautionary measures and check mosquito breeding in and around their houses.

Meanwhile, the state government has appointed nodal officers in every district to monitor the relief work in the areas affected by floods and heavy rains.

Directives have been issued to ensure the supply of pure drinking water and distribute chlorine tablets in the flood-affected districts. Till now, around 22 lakh tablets of chlorine have been distributed in flood-affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh UP dengue cases UP viral fever cases Firozabad
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp