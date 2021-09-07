UP exports up by 152.67% in April-May this year, ranked sixth among major exporting states

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has logged a respectable rise of 152.67% in exports in the current financial year as compared to 2020 ranking at number six among states, says the data released by the Centre on exports from various states.

According to official data, UP exported goods worth Rs 21,500.85 crore in April and May this year, up 152.67% as compared to the export of goods worth Rs 8,511.34 crore in the same period in 2020.

As per the state government sources, during the pandemic, leather goods, textile and glassware were exported across the globe. “Today, there is a huge demand for a wide range of products abroad from Uttar Pradesh. There are niche markets for certain products of UP in different countries,” said a senior official.

In view of the rising trend and for further promotion of exports, the MSME department is set to establish ‘Overseas Trade Promotion and Facilitation Centres’ across 75 districts of the state. Moreover, a centralised facilitation centre for better coordination among centres in the districts will be set up in

Lucknow.

As per the state government spokesman, the trade promotion centres in each district are likely to increase the worth of exports by at least Rs 400 crore besides creating employment opportunities to for about 4,000 people.

The central data put Uttar Pradesh at sixth rank among the major exporting states. UP ranks after Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress asks BJP, BSP, SP to project Brahmin CM face to prove love for community

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh is ahead of many states such as Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The main goods which set the state’s export trajectory upward this year included carpets, rugs, fabric, oven fabric, man-made staple fabric, footwear, glassware, iron, steel, aluminium, rice, sugar, milk, flour, plastic products, silk and artificial flowers.

Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries of South-East Asia have been the major customers of a large number of ODOP products from UP during the pandemic.

Footwear and toy exports shot up from Rs 147.04 crore and Rs 26.19 crore in April-May last year to Rs 742.47 crore and Rs 120.83 crore respectively, this year. Similarly, glassware exports rose from Rs 39.99 crore during the same period last year to Rs 310.77 crore this year.

Further, carpets and textile fabrics worth Rs 744.15 crore were exported this year as against Rs 247.63 crore, last year. The export of leather products also saw a massive increase from Rs 79.21 crore last year to Rs 493.80 crore this year.

The proposed Overseas Trade Promotion and Facilitation Centres are expected to increase the value of exports from 25 districts known as export centres of the state by Rs 250 crore, providing direct and indirect employment to 2,500 people.

Besides, there will be an additional export of goods worth Rs 125 crore from 25 less important districts in terms of export through those centres. Around 1,250 people will get jobs in the less important export districts. However, in the remaining 25 districts, the worth of exports is likely to go up by Rs 25 crore while the centres will provide employment to 250 persons, claimed the state government sources.