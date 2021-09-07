STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees

The DoPT has also asked government departments to issue necessary guidelines for all employees including those of sub-ordinate offices to promote the use of Y-Break.

Published: 07th September 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked the ministries and government departments to promote five minutes of yoga in work places to refresh and de-stress employees.

This will be called the ‘Y-Break’.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said it will help in enhancing efficiency and productivity at work places.

Earlier, the Ministry of Ayush had launched a ‘Y-Break’ mobile application consisting of asanas, pranayam and meditation.

As per a DoPT order, it was designed and developed for workplace by an expert committee in 2019 and the module was launched in January, 2020, on a pilot project basis in six major metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata — and the feedback was found to be encouraging.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Ayush developed an android-based application and it was made available recently on Google Play Store for access by the public, said the DoPT order. 

“In order to spread awareness about access and usage of Y-Break protocol/app among the workforce for all sectors (public/private), all ministries/departments of government of India are requested to promote the usage of Y-Break protocol among the employees,” said the order from DoPT.

The DoPT has also asked government departments to issue necessary guidelines for all employees including those of sub-ordinate offices to promote the use of Y-Break.

The yoga protocol in the Y-Break application comprises simple yogic practices such as Tadasana, Urdhva-hastottanasana, Skandha Chakra, Uttanamandukasana, Kati Chakrasana, Ardhachakrasana, Prasarita Padottanasana, deep breathing, Nadishodhana Pranayama and Bhramari Pranayama.

