STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

One dead, over 35 missing after two boats collide in Assam's Brahmaputra river

While 42 others survived after they managed to swim ashore, the locals claimed there were 100-120 passengers.

Published: 08th September 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Some of the rescued passengers were admitted to hospitals. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: One person died while some 35 others were reported missing after two ferries collided with each other in the flooded Brahmaputra in Assam.

The accident occurred barely around 100 metres from Neamatighat in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district at around 3:30 pm on Wednesday.

The tragedy had struck the passengers of 'Maa Kamala' which had set sail for Kamalabari in river island Majuli from Neamatighat. It capsized and then sank moments after colliding with 'Tipkai', a bigger ferry which was en route to Neamatighat from Kamalabari.

Official sources said the body of one person was retrieved so far while 42 others survived after they managed to swim ashore or were rescued by the locals. The rescued passengers included seven children. Some of the rescued persons were admitted to hospitals.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi extends condolences to family of ferry accident victims in Assam

"There was perhaps a communication problem and the boats collided. After the collision, one capsized and sank. The second boat could have also capsized but the police and locals managed to secure it," Jorhat Superintendent of Police Ankur Jain told this newspaper.

He said some 75 people were on board the ferry that capsized and around 35 people were missing.

“The boat that sank was retrieved around 350 metres away. The personnel of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are conducting the search and rescue operations,” the SP added.

Official sources said there were 27 two-wheelers on the ill-fated ferry. They said such ferries carry around 70-80 people along with vehicles, mostly two-wheelers. However, the locals claimed there were 100-120 passengers. These mechanised boats are the lifeline of people of Majuli.

ALSO READ: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expresses deep concern over ferry accident in Assam

The ferries on the Brahmaputra operate under the Inland Water Transport Department. Since tickets are not issued to passengers and records are not maintained as such, there is no data on the number of passengers. The passengers are required to pay the fare on board.

In a video aired by a local TV channel, some passengers were seen jumping off the sinking boat and struggling to climb another ferry, ostensibly Tipkai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation.

At Sarma’s direction, Minister Bimal Bora left for Jorhat from Guwahati. Sarma will visit Neamatighat on Thursday to assess the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmaputra Brahmaputra boat accident Assam
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp