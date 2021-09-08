STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP: Congress MLC asks for 'chulha' at govt residence, says wood cheaper than LPG cylinder

An LPG cylinder worth Rs 975 needs to be refilled twice a month, while the cost of cooking food on a 'chulha' will be Rs 500 per month, Congress MLC Deepak Singh claimed.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

LPG Cylinder

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the fuel price hike. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A Congress MLC from Uttar Pradesh has asked to be provided with a 'chulha' instead of a gas stove at his government residence here citing the high price of LPG cylinders.

Congress MLC Deepak Singh put forth the demand in a letter to the incharge of the building in which he has been allotted a house, saying there is no chance of getting a respite from the high price of LPG before 2024.

"Ensure arrangement of 'chulha' in the apartment allotted to me and all the three blocks in the multi-storey building in Dalibagh because as compared to the price of a cooking gas cylinder, wood and coal are cheaper," Singh said.

An LPG cylinder worth Rs 975 needs to be refilled twice a month, while the cost of cooking food on a 'chulha' will be Rs 500 per month, he claimed.

Singh claimed that the majority of the legislators living in his building also want this arrangement as there is no chance of getting a respite from the high price of LPG before 2024.

A 14.2 kg cylinder of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG costs over Rs 900 in Lucknow, according to a price notification of oil companies.

The Congress party has been attacking the government over the fuel price hike and demanding that the burden on the common man be eased by removing some of the taxes imposed by the central government.

