6-year-old raped by teen in UP's Bareilly; search underway for absconding accused

Published: 09th September 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

The accused fled the spot when screams of the girl attracted villagers' attention. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

BAREILLY: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Nawabganj area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was playing outside her house and the boy (14) took her on his cycle to a secluded place and raped her, ASP (Rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

The accused fled the spot when screams of the girl attracted villagers' attention, he said.

A complaint about the incident was registered by the victim's father, the ASP said, adding that police is trying to track the accused and his family members, who are absconding.

Rapes in India Crimes Against Women UP Police
