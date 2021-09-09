Woman gang-raped in car in Rajasthan's Alwar, accused absconding

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred under Sadar police station area on Wednesday.

"The woman informed police that she had gone to Siliserh area with her husband's friend on a motorcycle. After the motorcycle ran out of fuel, the man went to a petrol pump. The woman was alone on the road and took a lift from a car with two men," police said.

"The accused took her to an isolated area and allegedly took turns to rape her. The car had a Delhi registration number plate," the police said, adding that efforts were being made to identify the accused.

