STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-captain of India's wheelchair cricket team Rajendra Dhami turns coach for para-athletes in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh district administration has decided to employ him as a coach to train para-athletes in his home district only. 

Published: 10th September 2021 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Captain of Uttarakhand wheelchair cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami

Captain of Uttarakhand wheelchair cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After years of languishing in poverty, unemployment and working as a daily wager, 'Acche Din' finally arrived for Rajendra Singh Dhami (35) former captain of wheelchair cricket team of India and current captain of Uttarakhand team after newly joined district magistrate intervened. 

Pithoragarh district administration has decided to employ him as a coach to train para-athletes in his home district only. 

Ashish Chauhan, District Magistrate of Pithoragarh, came to know about Dhami just after he joined in the district last month said, "We as a country have done well in Olympics as well as Paralympics. People like Dhami ji are a hub of talent, experience, resolve and resilience, the ingredients needed to make a winning athlete. He will train para athletes in the district. It will help nurture young talent for future prospects."

Dhami, a resident of Raikot village in Pithoragarh district, resorted to breaking stones under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. 

The captain of Uttarakhand's wheelchair cricket team, who qualified provincial services exams (PCS) of year 2012 for Uttarakhand, has urged the state government to provide him a job suiting to his qualification. He holds a masters degree in History and bachelors degree in education (BEd). 

Sanjay Pauri, district sports officer of Pithoragarh said, "The paperwork is almost complete and soon we will issue an appointment letter for Rajendra Singh Dhami to work as a coach."

Commenting in the development, Dhami said, "I am really grateful to the DM Sir who personally took stock of my situation. There are no words in which I can express my gratitude. I will perform my duties as a coach to best of my abilities."

He has already been training atleast 19 specially abled teenagers in various aspects of cricket including batting, bowling, fielding and others.

After TNIE reported about the ex-captain of Indian Wheelchair Cricket team working as manual laborer last year and then in February this year too, Indian Olympic Association came forward to support him and provided monetary help of Rs 50,000 while the district magistrate's office of Pithoragarh district provided Rs 20,000. 

Refusing to take his own life despite facing adversities, Dhami in absence of any help from the state government resorted to manual labor for his livelihood while he builds his own team. 

Dhami's family income does not exceed Rs 3000 at the moment. He and his 65-year-old father have taken to manual labor work to tend to theirs and family's daily needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Singh Dhami Wheelchair cricket team India Uttarakhand para athletes Paralympics
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp