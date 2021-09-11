STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP rakes up religious conversion in Chhattisgarh, will launch statewide ‘Halla Bol’ 

The BJP claimed that considerable religious conversions are being carried out under the shelter of the state government.

Published: 11th September 2021 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders submitting memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uike against alleged religious conversions in the state. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP kick-off ‘Halla Bol’ against the Chhattisgarh government over the alleged rising incidents of ‘religious conversion’ from Saturday.

With about two years remaining for the Assembly polls, the issue of religious conversion snowballed into a major controversy following the Sukma SP's assertion in July this year that the Christian missionaries were involved in encouraging the practice.

The BJP claimed that considerable religious conversions are being carried out under the shelter of the state government.

The BJP MPs, MLAs, senior leaders, and cadres organised a ‘peace foot march’ against the alleged religious conversion from Azad Chowk to Rajbhawan where they submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uike.

ALSO READ | Anti-Brahmin remarks case: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father granted bail

“We have expressed our genuine concern with the Governor over the increasing incidents of religious conversion, and those involved in it are getting the state shelter in Chhattisgarh”, said Raman Singh, the former chief minister and BJP national vice-president.

The BJP state president Vishnu Deo Sai said that earlier only the tribals were lured into religious conversion but now every segment of the population is being targeted right from the capital Raipur to the remote tribal belts. “So we have urged the intervention of the Governor to ensure a strict ban over the incidents of religious conversion”, said Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP legislator.

The opposition has further planned to organise demonstrations outside the police station in every district with the demand to “put a check on the religious conversion” from Sunday. On September 13-14 the BJP leaders and cadres will continue their protest at the block level.

The ruling Congress party however called the BJP’s allegation as a desperate attempt to regain the lost ground.

“My government will take prompt action against anyone found involved in forced religious conversion. Not just the highest number of religious conversions but more churches were built when the BJP was in power in Chhattisgarh”, averred the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in response to the BJP’s protest.

“The opposition now lacks issues against the state government and is trying to exploit the sentiments of the people as a last-ditch effort to revive their political fortune”, claimed Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, chairman, Congress media cell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh religious conversion Christian misssionaries Sukma SP Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh BJP
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp