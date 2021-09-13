STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhowanipore bypoll: Mamata pays surprise visit to mosque to consolidate Muslim vote

Mamata visited Sola Ana Masjid and spoke to maulvis of the mosque ahead of the high-pitched electoral battle.

Published: 13th September 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

CM Mamata Banerjee at Sola Ana Masjid in Bhowanipore. (Photo | Twitter)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Hours after BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal filed her nomination for Bhowanipore by-election, her contender and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to a mosque in the area to seek blessing ahead of the electoral battle which she needs to win to continue as the administrative head of the state. 

Mamata visited Sola Ana Masjid in the area and talked to the maulvis of the mosque. The visit was not in her scheduled itineraries but she decided to make the surprise visit. 

Three wards—63, 77, and 82, of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under Bhowanipore Assembly constituency, has nearly 45% cent Muslim electorates and insiders in the ruling Trinamool Congress said Mamata’s mosque visit was aimed to consolidate that particular set of voters in her favour. 

ALSO READ | Bhowanipore bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination

"This is the most important by-election in the recent past. Mamata Banerjee is the first chief minister of Bengal who is contesting in a by-election to get elected as an MLA after being defeated in the general elections. She wants to leave no stone unturned. Muslim vote-bank supported our party en bloc in the recent Assembly elections reducing the legislative count of Congress and Left Front to zero. Her mosque visit is said to be a move to ensure the support of the voters of the particular community," said a senior TMC leader. 

Eyeing the support of Hindu electorates, a BJP candidate visited the Kalighat temple on Saturday. "Our effort will be to consolidate both Hindu and non-Bengali speaking electorates in our favour. The constituency has around 40% electorates who are not Bengalis," said a BJP leader. 

The by-election in Bhowanipore was necessitated after elected TMC MLA Shovandeb Chattopadhyay stepped down to facilitate Banerjee’s chief ministership following her defeat in Nandigram, East Midnapore. Mamata lost to her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari by around 1,900 votes and Chattopadhyay bagged victory with a margin of around 28,000 votes.  

Since Mamata failed to win in Nandigram, the deadline of her tenure as the chief minister now is November 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhowanipore bypoll Mamata Banerjee Priyanka Tibrewal
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp