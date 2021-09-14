STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Real-life 'Munna Bhai': Six medical students held for taking NEET exam on behalf of weaker candidates

The kingpin of this gang is one Rajan Rajguru, who was the second topper of the Rajasthan Pre-Medical Examination in the year 2010.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Among the 6 arrested medical students are two girls

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking case that reminds one of the Bollywood movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, the Jaipur Police has revealed that the NEET paper leak on Sunday was the handiwork of a gang of paper-solvers who charged lakhs to make senior medical students take the exam on behalf of weak candidates from wealthy families. 

In a real-life turn to Raju Hirani’s reel-life blockbuster where Sanjay Dutt played the role of Munnabhai, the police have exposed a cheating racket in the NEET exam for medical admissions which has shaken Rajasthan. After busting the racket, the police have arrested 9 people which include 6 medical students who instead of becoming doctors have now turned into criminals. 

ALSO READ | NEET question paper leaked for Rs 35 lakh in Jaipur, 8 arrested

The kingpin of this gang is one Rajan Rajguru, who was the second topper of Rajasthan Pre-Medical Examination in the year 2010 and had even worked in the post of Medical Officer in Chittorgarh district. According to the police, the gang would charge Rs 20 to 25 lakh from each of the weak students and send well-qualified medical students to take the NEET exam on their behalf.  

The police said Rajguru would identify the children of rich families in various coaching centers and arrange medical students to appear for them in the exam. He had spread his network all across the country.

Among the 6 arrested medical students are two girls - Prachi Parmar, a third-year student of Dehradun Medical College, and Priya Chaudhary, a third-year MBBS student at Bharatpur Medical College. The other accused are Pradyuman Singh of Dehradun Medical College, Savar Mal Suthar of Banaras Medical College, Praveen Manda, and Ankit Yadav of the same medical college.

A special team working under the Ajmer range IG S Sengathir conducted the operation to bust the racket. The special team has arrested a total of 13 people from Jaipur, Delhi, and Kota who were involved in this racket. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munna Bhai MBBS NEET paper leak impersonation in exam Rajasthan NEET exam racket
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp