Real-life 'Munna Bhai': Six medical students held for taking NEET exam on behalf of weaker candidates

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a shocking case that reminds one of the Bollywood movie ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’, the Jaipur Police has revealed that the NEET paper leak on Sunday was the handiwork of a gang of paper-solvers who charged lakhs to make senior medical students take the exam on behalf of weak candidates from wealthy families.

In a real-life turn to Raju Hirani’s reel-life blockbuster where Sanjay Dutt played the role of Munnabhai, the police have exposed a cheating racket in the NEET exam for medical admissions which has shaken Rajasthan. After busting the racket, the police have arrested 9 people which include 6 medical students who instead of becoming doctors have now turned into criminals.

ALSO READ | NEET question paper leaked for Rs 35 lakh in Jaipur, 8 arrested

The kingpin of this gang is one Rajan Rajguru, who was the second topper of Rajasthan Pre-Medical Examination in the year 2010 and had even worked in the post of Medical Officer in Chittorgarh district. According to the police, the gang would charge Rs 20 to 25 lakh from each of the weak students and send well-qualified medical students to take the NEET exam on their behalf.

The police said Rajguru would identify the children of rich families in various coaching centers and arrange medical students to appear for them in the exam. He had spread his network all across the country.

Among the 6 arrested medical students are two girls - Prachi Parmar, a third-year student of Dehradun Medical College, and Priya Chaudhary, a third-year MBBS student at Bharatpur Medical College. The other accused are Pradyuman Singh of Dehradun Medical College, Savar Mal Suthar of Banaras Medical College, Praveen Manda, and Ankit Yadav of the same medical college.

A special team working under the Ajmer range IG S Sengathir conducted the operation to bust the racket. The special team has arrested a total of 13 people from Jaipur, Delhi, and Kota who were involved in this racket.