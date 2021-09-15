STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhowanipore bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal gets notice for poll code violation

The poll panel’s move came after the Trinamool Congress alleged that Priyanka violated the MCC and Covid-related restrictions by gathering a mob of not less than 500 without any permission. 

Published: 15th September 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal

BJP candidate for Bhowanipore bypoll Priyanka Tibrewal (File photo| ANI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The returning officer of Bhowanipore Assembly constituency issued a notice to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee in the by-election scheduled to be held on September 30, citing alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and established Covid-19 protocols while filing her nomination. 

In the complaint, it was also alleged that she even performed ‘Dhunuchi Nach’ (traditional Bengali dance during Durga Puja) at places on the way to file her nomination. 

The returning officer referred to the report submitted by the officer-in-charge of Bhowanipore police station where he mentioned traffic snarl triggered by the massive assembly of BJP supporters. 

Priyanka, in her reply, refused to accept the allegation. "I had not led any crowd. It is not my duty to see who was on the road on bikes and four-wheelers. It’s the job of the police and the local administration," she said. 

Claiming that she had followed all protocols, Priyanka said, "I would like to point out that other than Suvendu Adhikari, there was no one in the vehicle in which I travelled to file my nomination."

It was Adhikari, former lieutenant of Mamata, who defeated the Chief Minister in Nandigram.

Complaint against TMC’s Firad Hakim 

The BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint against West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim with the Election Commission alleging that he intimidated its party workers Bhawanipore Assembly constituency. The BJP charged that he is attempting to disturb the peaceful conduct of polls

