Atrocities against SCs and STs increased in 2020: NCRB report

UP reported highest number of  atrocities (12,714) against SCs and Madhya Pradesh reported the most number of crimes (2,401) against STs.

Published: 16th September 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 01:31 PM

Crime Against Dalits

For representational purposes

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) continued to face persecution in 2020, reveals the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau. Crimes against SCs and STs rose by 9.4% and 9.3%, respectively, compared to 2019.

Crimes against other vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, children, women and foreigners registered a dip. There was a decline also in cases of dowry deaths, human trafficking, economic offences, miscarriages, counterfeiting, acid attacks and economic offences.

Of the 28 states and nine UTs, 17 registered an increase in cases of atrocities against SCs.  They were Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu,  Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Assam, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand recorded more number of atrocities against STs. Madhya Pradesh had the highest crime rate of 60.8 against SCs, followed by Rajasthan (57.4), Bihar (44.5) and Uttar Pradesh (30.7). Kerala (26.8), Rajasthan (20.3), Telangana (17.4) and Madhya Pradesh (15.7) recorded the highest crime rates against STs. Crime rate is crimes committed against per lakh population of the community in the state.

UP reported highest number of  atrocities (12,714) against SCs and Madhya Pradesh reported the most number of crimes (2,401) against STs. “The country remained under complete lockdown from March 25 to May 31, during which time movement in public space was very limited. The cases registered under crimes against women, children and senior citizens, theft, burglary, robbery and dacoity have therefore declined,” the NCRB report stated. 

