STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Happy and proud': KTR overjoyed at Telangana's contribution to Indian economy

Telangana's 'Net State Value Added' increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. The top three contributors are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal.

Published: 16th September 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday expressed his elation after the "Handbook of Statistics on The Indian Economy 2020-21" placed Telangana on the fourth position when it comes to the 'Net State Value Added,' by a state at current prices.

The list was disclosed by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. 

Tweeting a report that appeared in The New Indian Express, KTR expressed his happiness and pride.

"Happy and proud that the latest RBI report says Telangana is the 4th largest contributor to India's economy. Under the leadership of CM KCR, Telangana State continues to punch above its weight," he tweeted, also pointing out that though Telangana stood 12th in population numbers and 11th in terms of geographical area in the country, it stood 4th in nation building. 

Telangana's 'Net State Value Added' increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. The top three contributors are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian economy RBI Telangana KT Rama Rao
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp