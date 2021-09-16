'Happy and proud': KTR overjoyed at Telangana's contribution to Indian economy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao on Thursday expressed his elation after the "Handbook of Statistics on The Indian Economy 2020-21" placed Telangana on the fourth position when it comes to the 'Net State Value Added,' by a state at current prices.

The list was disclosed by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

Tweeting a report that appeared in The New Indian Express, KTR expressed his happiness and pride.

Happy & proud that the Latest RBI report says #Telangana is the 4th largest contributor to India’s economy



Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM KCR Garu,Telangana state continues to punch above its weight



Ranks 12th in population & 11th geographically, 4th in nation building pic.twitter.com/mTSU8SOOkg — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 16, 2021

Telangana's 'Net State Value Added' increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. The top three contributors are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

