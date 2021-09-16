STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: AAP promises 300 units of electricity free, 24X7 supply

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where assembly polls are due in early next year.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday promised that if it is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh, its government will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24-hour power supply.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also announced providing free electricity to farmers. The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where assembly polls are due in early next year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which has decided to contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that electricity tariff is so expensive in Uttar Pradesh that it is becoming very difficult for people to pay the bill.

At the same time, Sisodia alleged, the government tells people to either pay the electricity bill or be tagged as criminals.

ALSO READ| Farm loan waiver, sops to be on Congress' Uttar Pradesh manifesto

Claiming that there are hundreds of instances in Uttar Pradesh wherein common people have committed suicide after receiving inflated electricity bills, Sisodia said a farmer in Aligarh, named Ramji Lal, killed himself over non-payment of electricity bill while in Etah, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide just because the electricity department had sent a wrong bill to her father who was declared a criminal for not paying it.

"There are 38 lakh families in Uttar Pradesh who have been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is considering them as criminals. I want to tell these people that you support the Aam Aadmi Party and ensure that our party forms the government after the assembly elections. Tear the bills as soon as the government is formed. Everyone's outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal's guarantee," Sisodia said.

He said that today electricity is not a luxury but a basic necessity and it is the responsibility of every government to make it available to every citizen. The party promised to provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers per billing cycle, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24-hour power supply.

AAP Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Singh told the press conference that Kejriwal does what he says. Whatever announcements have been made today, including providing 300 units of free electricity, are historic, Singh said.

Asked about the party's chief ministerial candidate, Sisodia said when the time comes, the party will take a decision on it. The party is contesting the elections under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia aap AAP Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 UP elections UP Assembly polls Free Electricity
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp